Make it tonight: Orange and beet salad

This salad has so many colours and textures, it’s like a party on your plate!



Ready in 40 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time : 30 minutes

Serves 4



Ingredients

• 3 medium beets, washed and trimmed

• 2 blood oranges, supremed

• 1 head of Boston, bibb or even romaine lettuce, chopped

• 5 or 6 leaves of radicchio lettuce, chopped

• 1 head of Belgian endive, sliced

• 1/3 cup of pecans, chopped

• 1/3 cup of feta, crumbled

• 5 Tbsp white wine vinegar

• 4 Tbsp olive oil

• 2 Tbsp plain yogurt

• 1 tsp dijon

• salt and pepper to taste



Directions

1. Wash, trim and add beets to boiling water. Let simmer 30 minutes until tender. Allow to cool before peeling. The skins should slip off easily but you might need to make a small cut to get it started. Chop into 1 inch cubes, and set aside.



2. Slice a tiny piece off the top and bottom of each orange. Now, take your sharpest knife and cut the rind off. Slice down the orange, following the curve of the fruit, just inside the rind and the pith so you expose the inside of the orange. Working over a bowl, segment the orange. Cut one side of the segment and then the other and the perfect, little skinless piece of orange will pop out.



3. Toss lettuces together so you get a nice mix of colours and arrange in your bowl or platter. Scatter beets pieces over. Drain orange pieces, add.



4. Put the final five ingredients in a small bowl and whisk. Dress your salad. Now just sprinkle over with cheese and nuts.