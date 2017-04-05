Make it tonight: Hearty carrot and chickpea stew
This fragrant, hearty stew makes more than enough for dinner, so you can pack leftovers for a tasty lunch tomorrow.
Ready in 1 hour 5 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Serves 6
Ingredients
• 1 medium onion, chopped
• 3 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 Tbsp minced ginger
• Tbsp olive oil
• 3 cups carrots, chopped in 1/4 inch rounds
• 1/2 tsp turmeric
• 3/4 tsp cinnamon
• 1 tsp chili powder
• 1 red pepper chopped
• 1/2 zucchini chopped
• 6 or 8 mushrooms chopped
• 2 cups of canned chickpeas, drained
• 1 cup chicken or vegetable stock
Directions
1. Sauté the onion, garlic and ginger in the olive oil until they’re soft but not browned.
2. Add the carrots and the spices and a splash of stock to stop it from sticking.
3. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. Add the other vegetables and sauté for a couple of minutes.
5. Add the drained chickpeas and stock and simmer for an hour, stirring regularly.
6. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with a dollop of plain yogurt and some fresh cilantro.
For more meal ideas, visit www.SweetPotatoChronicles.com.
