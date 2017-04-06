Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Sweet apple ginger skillet crumble

If there’s a homier dessert than a crumble, we haven’t found it.

Maya Visnyei

If there’s a homier dessert than a crumble, we haven’t found it. This apple and ginger combo is a winner on a Friday night.

Ready in 50 minutes

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 5 Tbsp cold-pressed coconut oil, melted
  • 4 honey crisp apples, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbsp lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup spelt flour
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/2 cup spelt flour
  • 1/2 cup quick cook oats
  • 1 Tbsp flax meal
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • pinch of nutmeg

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350.

2. Melt coconut oil in a 10-inch oven-safe skillet, a minute or two. Remove skillet from oven and swirl oil around to coat the pan, then pour off the oil into a glass container; set aside to cool a bit.

3. Place apples in the warm skillet and stir in lemon juice, flour, sugar, cinnamon and ginger.

4. For topping, combine flour, oats, flax meal, salt and nutmeg in a bowl. Pour in warm coconut oil and, using your hands, work it through the oat mixture until it has small clumps. Take handfuls of the oat mixture and sprinkle across the apples in an even layer, lightly pat it down.

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until apples are bubbling and fork tender.

For more meal ideas visit: www.SweetPotatoChronicles.com 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...