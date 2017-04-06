Make it tonight: Sweet apple ginger skillet crumble
If there’s a homier dessert than a crumble, we haven’t found it.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
If there’s a homier dessert than a crumble, we haven’t found it. This apple and ginger combo is a winner on a Friday night.
Ready in 50 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 5 Tbsp cold-pressed coconut oil, melted
- 4 honey crisp apples, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1/4 cup spelt flour
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 cup spelt flour
- 1/2 cup quick cook oats
- 1 Tbsp flax meal
- 1/2 tsp salt
- pinch of nutmeg
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350.
2. Melt coconut oil in a 10-inch oven-safe skillet, a minute or two. Remove skillet from oven and swirl oil around to coat the pan, then pour off the oil into a glass container; set aside to cool a bit.
3. Place apples in the warm skillet and stir in lemon juice, flour, sugar, cinnamon and ginger.
4. For topping, combine flour, oats, flax meal, salt and nutmeg in a bowl. Pour in warm coconut oil and, using your hands, work it through the oat mixture until it has small clumps. Take handfuls of the oat mixture and sprinkle across the apples in an even layer, lightly pat it down.
Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until apples are bubbling and fork tender.
For more meal ideas visit: www.SweetPotatoChronicles.com
Most Popular
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!