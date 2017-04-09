Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Pinkie pie breakfast smoothie

The sweetness of the strawberries, immunity boost from the coconut oil and protein in the Greek yogurt make us love this smoothie.

Maya Visnyei

Enjoy a sweet and healthy option for breakfast.

We don’t generally give cute names to our drinks but the sweetness of the strawberries, immunity boost from the coconut oil and protein in the Greek yogurt make us love this smoothie enough to give it a special term of endearment.

Ready in 2 minutes
Prep time: 2 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients
• 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
• 1 frozen banana, peeled, cut into chunks
• 1 cup strawberries, stems removed, roughly chopped
• 1/4 cup milk
• 2 tsp honey
• 1/4 tsp flax oil
• 1 Tbsp coconut oil
• 4 or 5 ice cubes

Directions
1. Place all ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth.

For more meal ideas visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

