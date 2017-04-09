Make it today: Pinkie pie breakfast smoothie
The sweetness of the strawberries, immunity boost from the coconut oil and protein in the Greek yogurt make us love this smoothie.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
We don’t generally give cute names to our drinks but the sweetness of the strawberries, immunity boost from the coconut oil and protein in the Greek yogurt make us love this smoothie enough to give it a special term of endearment.
Ready in 2 minutes
Prep time: 2 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
• 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
• 1 frozen banana, peeled, cut into chunks
• 1 cup strawberries, stems removed, roughly chopped
• 1/4 cup milk
• 2 tsp honey
• 1/4 tsp flax oil
• 1 Tbsp coconut oil
• 4 or 5 ice cubes
Directions
1. Place all ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth.
For more meal ideas visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Discounts, subsidies for Canadian seniors getting more scrutiny
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
-
'There's no avoiding it: Taxi advocate weighs in on safety after driver assaulted, robbed
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!