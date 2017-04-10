Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Roasted asparagus with tomatoes and bacon

The roasted flavour on the vegetables coupled with bacon will make this easy side dish your entrée’s new best friend.

Nothing tastes of spring as much as asparagus. Celebrate the season with this asparagus side dish.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 large bunches of asparagus (500g)
  • 1-2 Tbsp of extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves of garlic, crushed
  • 4 pieces of smoked (streaky) bacon, diced
  • handful of cherry tomatoes, halved
  • ½ cup of dry white wine
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400. Snap the ends of the asparagus — it’ll always break where the woody bit ends, so you won’t end up eating tough, stringy stems — and keep the ends with the tips. In a roasting pan, add the asparagus and the rest of the ingredients.

2. Toss it all together with your hands, squeezing the tomatoes slightly to get the juice out.

3. Bake for around 15-20 minutes, until the asparagus starts to brown a little and is nice and tender.

For more meal ideas visit www.SweetPotatoChronicles.com.

