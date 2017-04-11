Make it tonight: Crunchy Asian chicken salad
This salad’s tender chicken and zippy dressing make it a great noon time meal, especially if it’s a leftover dinner because then it was super easy too.
Ready in 22 minutes
Prep time: 10
Cook time: 12
Serves 4
- 2 chicken breasts
- 1/4 - 1/2 head of purple cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1/4 - 1/2 head of green cabbage, thinly sliced
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 1 red pepper, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cucumber, peeled and sliced
- 2 spring onions, sliced
- handful cilantro, chopped
- 1/3 cup peanuts, chopped (optional)
Dressing
- 1 Tbsp sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp sriracha
- 1 Tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- 1 tsp sugar
Directions
1. Fill a skillet with water and season twith salt and peppe. Bring to a simmer. Place chicken breasts in water and cook 10 to 12 minutes, depending on how thick the breasts are. Remove and place on a clean plate. Use two forks to shred the chicken.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. In a large serving bowl, toss together vegetables and chicken. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss again.
3. Serve salad in bowls and garnish with cilantro and chopped peanuts.
For more meal ideals visit www.SweetPotatoChronicles.com.
