Make it tonight: Grilled chicken with corn and black bean salad
The freshness of lime marinade coupled with the fibre-rich salad make this a healthy, satisfying dinner.
Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 10
Cook time: 20
Serves: 2 - 3
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts
- 2 cups (475 ml) fresh or frozen and thawed corn kernels
- 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
- 2 cups (475 ml) no-salt-added cooked black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and diced
- 1/3 cup (80 ml) cilantro leaves, finely chopped
Marinade
- ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil
- 2 Tbsp (30 ml) fresh lime juice
- 1 Tbsp (15 ml) honey
- pinch salt and pepper
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp (30 ml) fresh lime juice
- 2 Tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
- 1 tsp (5 ml) honey
- Pinch salt and pepper
Directions
1. Preheat grill. In small bowl, whisk together your marinade ingredients.
2. Use about 2/3 of it to coat chicken on a plate.
3. Rinse onions in cold water, drain and place in a large bowl along with the black beans, red pepper and cilantro. Whisk together the dressing ingredients and pour over black bean mixture. Stir in the corn.
4. Grill chicken 10 minutes over medium/high heat. Turn over and grill for another 10 minutes.
5. Serve chicken with corn and black bean mixture. Top with cilantro and a squeeze of lime.
For more meal ideas, visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
