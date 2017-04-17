Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Spicy apple ginger milkshake

Wake up to the smoothie equivalent of a piece of sweet and spicy apple pie.

This smoothie will perk up your morning.

Maya Visnyei

This smoothie will perk up your morning.

Wake up to the smoothie equivalent of a piece of sweet and spicy apple pie.

Ready in 5 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp pumpkin butter
  • 1/2 tsp fresh, grated ginger
  • 1 Gala Apple, cut into slices
  • 1 tsp maple syrup

Directions
1. Place milk, yogurt, pumpkin butter, maple syrup and apple into a blender and then pulse until apple is finely blended. Add ginger and pulse until blended. Pour and serve.

For more meal ideas, go to sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...