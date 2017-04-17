Make it today: Spicy apple ginger milkshake
Wake up to the smoothie equivalent of a piece of sweet and spicy apple pie.
Wake up to the smoothie equivalent of a piece of sweet and spicy apple pie.
Ready in 5 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp pumpkin butter
- 1/2 tsp fresh, grated ginger
- 1 Gala Apple, cut into slices
- 1 tsp maple syrup
Directions
1. Place milk, yogurt, pumpkin butter, maple syrup and apple into a blender and then pulse until apple is finely blended. Add ginger and pulse until blended. Pour and serve.
