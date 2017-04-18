Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Devilled Eggs with Tuna

These protein-packed beauties make elegant hors d’oeuvres, but also do the trick as a snack or as part of a lunch when paired with a salad.

There's plenty of protein in these treats.

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 12 hard boiled eggs
  • 1 can of tuna
  • juice of half a lemon
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 Tbsp minced shallots
  • 3 Tbsp mayonnaise
  • 1 Tbsp plain Greek Yogurt
  • 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • pepper to taste
  • garnish with some fresh parsley

Directions
1.   After you’ve boiled, cooled and peeled your eggs, cut them in half lengthwise and scoop the yolks into a medium bowl. Arrange your egg whites on a large plate.

2. Add your tuna into the bowl of yolks. Using a fork or potato masher, mash the yolks and tuna together until they are in small pieces, especially the tuna. Mix in lemon juice, garlic and shallots. Then add mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, mustard, salt and pepper to taste and blend.

3. Spoon a tablespoon amount of egg and tuna mix into the the white halves. Serve immediately or cover and place in the refrigerator to enjoy later.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

