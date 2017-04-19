Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Healthy ALT (Avocado Lettuce Tomato)

The simple substitution makes a refreshing and desirable difference.

Maya Visnyei

Avocado adds a satisfying creaminess to this diner classic. Sorry bacon, no hard feelings, okay?

Ready in 5 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients
• 4 basil leaves, torn
• 1/2 avocado, pitted and mashed
• 1 tsp lemon juice
• 1 tomato
• 1 tsp olive oil
• 1/2 a head of Boston bibb lettuce
• 4 pieces of multigrain bread, toasted
• sea salt

Directions

1.  Cut tomato and lay out on a plate. Coat with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.

2. Meanwhile, mash avocado in a medium bowl and then add lemon juice and torn basil. Mix until smooth.

3. Toast bread and then smear about a tablespoon and a half of the avocado spread onto the bread. Finish by adding tomato slices and a few pieces of lettuce.

4. Cut in half or in quarters and serve with some cucumber slices.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...