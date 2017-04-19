Healthy ALT (Avocado Lettuce Tomato)
The simple substitution makes a refreshing and desirable difference.
Avocado adds a satisfying creaminess to this diner classic. Sorry bacon, no hard feelings, okay?
Ready in 5 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
• 4 basil leaves, torn
• 1/2 avocado, pitted and mashed
• 1 tsp lemon juice
• 1 tomato
• 1 tsp olive oil
• 1/2 a head of Boston bibb lettuce
• 4 pieces of multigrain bread, toasted
• sea salt
Directions
1. Cut tomato and lay out on a plate. Coat with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.
2. Meanwhile, mash avocado in a medium bowl and then add lemon juice and torn basil. Mix until smooth.
3. Toast bread and then smear about a tablespoon and a half of the avocado spread onto the bread. Finish by adding tomato slices and a few pieces of lettuce.
4. Cut in half or in quarters and serve with some cucumber slices.
