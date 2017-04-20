Hearty tuna and white bean salad recipe
On a day you want to eat light, this fresh salad topped with creamy beans and hearty tuna is the ticket.
Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
• 1 x 5 oz can of tuna
• 1 x 15 oz can of cannellini beans
• 1/4 cup red onion, diced fine
• 4 or 5 radishes, thinly sliced
• 8 or so cherry tomatoes, cut in half
• 1 bunch of arugula, washed, dried and trimmed
• 2 handfuls of fresh basil, washed, dried and trimmed
• 3 Tbsp lemon juice
• 2 Tbsp olive oil
• salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. In a large-ish bowl, mix together the tuna, beans and onions.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice and olive oil, pour it over your tuna and give a good mix. You don’t want to lose all the texture of the tuna, so don’t over do it. Taste it and see if you’d like some salt and pepper. Cover with cling film and chill for up to an hour. You can skip this step but it will enhance the flavour.
3. Now it’s just an assembly job. You’ve got four plates. Lay out a handful of greens on each plate, a scoop of tuna deliciousness and then scatter tomatoes and radishes on top.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
