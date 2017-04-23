Make it today: Blueberry and kale smoothie
This smoothie was on our rotation in the fall and I recently resurrected it. I swear you can’t taste the kale. No, seriously.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 3 minutes
Prep time 3 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
• 1 cup almond milk
• 1 tsp honey
• 1 cup organic frozen blueberries
• 1 cup frozen chopped kale
• 1 banana, peeled
• 1 Tbsp Greek-style yogurt
Directions
1. Place the almond milk, honey, blueberries, kale, banana and yogurt in a blender and whiz until smooth.
For more ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!