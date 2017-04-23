Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Blueberry and kale smoothie

This smoothie was on our rotation in the fall and I recently resurrected it. I swear you can’t taste the kale. No, seriously.

Perk up your palate in the morning with this blueberry-kale infused smoothie.

Ready in 3 minutes
Prep time 3 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients
• 1 cup almond milk
• 1 tsp honey
• 1 cup organic frozen blueberries
• 1 cup frozen chopped kale
• 1 banana, peeled
• 1 Tbsp Greek-style yogurt

Directions
1. Place the almond milk, honey, blueberries, kale, banana and yogurt in a blender and whiz until smooth.

