Make it tonight: Sweet potato and carrot latkes
These latkes are less traditional but we’ve had these sweet patties approved by more than one Bubbie.
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 10
Cook time: 10
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled, shredded and squeezed of all their liquid
- 2 large carrots, peeled and shredded and squeezed of all their liquid
- 1 scallion, finely chopped
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1/3 cup spelt flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 cup grapeseed oil, approx.
- Serve with applesauce and chive sour cream
Directions
1. Peel and chop potatoes and carrots. Once you have everything shredded, squeeze any liquid from them.
2. Heat oil in a deep 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Working in batches, spoon about 1/8 cup of potato mixture into pan and flatten with a slotted spatula. Reduce heat and cook until golden brown, about 1 1/2 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side. Remove latkes from pan and place on a paper towel to drain.
For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
