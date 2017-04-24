Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Sweet potato and carrot latkes

These latkes are less traditional but we’ve had these sweet patties approved by more than one Bubbie.

These are as delicious as traditional latkes, with a sweet potato twist.

Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 10
Cook time: 10
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled, shredded and squeezed of all their liquid
  • 2 large carrots, peeled and shredded and squeezed of all their liquid
  • 1 scallion, finely chopped
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 1/3 cup spelt flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed oil, approx.
  • Serve with applesauce and chive sour cream

Directions
1. Peel and chop potatoes and carrots. Once you have everything shredded, squeeze any liquid from them.

2. Heat oil in a deep 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Working in batches, spoon about 1/8 cup of potato mixture into pan and flatten with a slotted spatula. Reduce heat and cook until golden brown, about 1 1/2 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side. Remove latkes from pan and place on a paper towel to drain.

For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.

