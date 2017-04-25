Make it tonight: Pepperoni pizza grilled cheese
This dish is a mashup of everyone’s favorite Friday night supper with the all-time best lunch.
Ready in 12 minutes
Prep time 6 minutes
Cook time 6 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 4 slices of sourdough or wholegrain bread
- 2 tsp garlic butter
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
- 4 basil leaves, torn into small pieces
- 2 slices mozzerella cheese
- 2 slices fontina cheese
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Directions
1. Preheat a skillet over medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil.
2. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place pieces of bread butter side down on a clean surface or cutting board.
3. In a small bowl, mix ricotta with basil pieces. Spread one slice of bread with about a tablespoon of ricotta. Place one slice of mozzarella on ricotta cheese.
4. Lay a slice of fontina on other slice of bread. Close sandwich and place in skillet.
5. Grill until lightly browned and then flip over; continue grilling until cheese is melted and gooey.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
