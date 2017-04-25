Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Pepperoni pizza grilled cheese

This dish is a mashup of everyone’s favorite Friday night supper with the all-time best lunch.

This pizza-sandwich is sandwich ecstasy.

Maya Visnyei

This pizza-sandwich is sandwich ecstasy.

Ready in 12 minutes
Prep time 6 minutes
Cook time 6 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 4 slices of sourdough or wholegrain bread
  • 2 tsp garlic butter
  • 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
  •  4 basil leaves, torn into small pieces
  • 2 slices mozzerella cheese
  • 2 slices fontina cheese
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions

1. Preheat a skillet over medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil.

2. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place pieces of bread butter side down on a clean surface or cutting board.

3. In a small bowl, mix ricotta with basil pieces. Spread one slice of bread with about a tablespoon of ricotta. Place one slice of mozzarella on ricotta cheese.

4. Lay a slice of fontina on other slice of bread. Close sandwich and place in skillet.

5. Grill until lightly browned and then flip over; continue grilling until cheese is melted and gooey.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...