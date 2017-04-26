Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Cheesy roasted pepper penne recipe

If you love the sweet flavour roasting gives to vegetables then you’ll put this recipe on repeat.

You can use Asiago or Parmesan cheese in this recipe.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 35 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 500g penne
  • 4 peppers (an assortment of red, yellow and orange)
  • 2 shallots, sliced
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, plus 1 Tbsp
  • salt
  • 1 large clove garlic
  • pat of butter
  • 1/2 cup shredded Asiago cheese
  • big handful of fresh basil leaves, chopped

Directions
1.  Preheat oven to 400 and prepare a baking sheet with non-stick spray.

2. Dice peppers into bite-sized pieces and slice shallots into strips. Toss with 1 Tbsp of olive oil and salt. Roast until tender and browned, about 15 to 20 minutes.

3. In a big pot of salted water, prepare pasta according to package directions. Before draining, reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water.

4. Place drained pasta back into the pot over no heat. Stir in reserved water, about 1/4 cup oil and pat of butter. Using a micro plane, grate garlic into pasta.

5. Stir in the roasted peppers and cheese. Stir in basil and then sprinkle the top with a bit more cheese, serve and enjoy.

For more recipes, go to sweetpotatochronicles.com

