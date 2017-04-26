Make it tonight: Cheesy roasted pepper penne recipe
If you love the sweet flavour roasting gives to vegetables then you’ll put this recipe on repeat.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 35 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 500g penne
- 4 peppers (an assortment of red, yellow and orange)
- 2 shallots, sliced
- 1/4 cup olive oil, plus 1 Tbsp
- salt
- 1 large clove garlic
- pat of butter
- 1/2 cup shredded Asiago cheese
- big handful of fresh basil leaves, chopped
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 and prepare a baking sheet with non-stick spray.
2. Dice peppers into bite-sized pieces and slice shallots into strips. Toss with 1 Tbsp of olive oil and salt. Roast until tender and browned, about 15 to 20 minutes.
3. In a big pot of salted water, prepare pasta according to package directions. Before draining, reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water.
4. Place drained pasta back into the pot over no heat. Stir in reserved water, about 1/4 cup oil and pat of butter. Using a micro plane, grate garlic into pasta.
5. Stir in the roasted peppers and cheese. Stir in basil and then sprinkle the top with a bit more cheese, serve and enjoy.
For more recipes, go to sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!