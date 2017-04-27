Make it tonight: Chewy almond butter chip cookies
Creamy, soft and chocolate in every bite should be all of a description you need to be convinced to make these cookies.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20-22 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1/2 cup smooth almond butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 1/4 cups spelt flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375. Grease a baking sheet with butter.
2. Cream butter and sugar. Add almond butter. Next add egg and mix until fluffy.
3. Whisk flour, baking powder, soda and salt together. Combine the dry ingredients into the butter batter in stages, blending until incorporated. Add the chocolate chips and mix.
4. Drop a tablespoon of dough onto the cookie sheet and then flatten it a tiny bit with the back of a spoon. Space your cookies about 1-inch apart. Bake in the oven for 20 to 22 minutes. I consider this the most important step if you want chewy, soft cookies. Be sure to watch them carefully. If you want more crisp cookies, allow them to bake another few minutes.
5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool a few minutes.
For more great recipes, go to sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!