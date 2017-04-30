Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Healthy peanut butter and jelly smoothie

This harkens back to a childhood favourite: the pb&j. If allergies are an issue, feel free to swap almond, cashew or sunflower butter for peanut butter.

Comforting and healthy with the classic flavour of a pb&j sandwich.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in: 5 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup frozen blueberries
  • 1/4 cup frozen blackberries
  • 1/4 cup frozen raspberries
  • 1/3 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 heaping Tbsp peanut butter
  • 3/4 cup almond milk
  • 1 date

Directions
1. Place the date at the bottom of your blender and then all of the other ingredients. Whiz until you get a smooth consistency.

For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

