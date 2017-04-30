Make it today: Healthy peanut butter and jelly smoothie
This harkens back to a childhood favourite: the pb&j. If allergies are an issue, feel free to swap almond, cashew or sunflower butter for peanut butter.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in: 5 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup frozen blueberries
- 1/4 cup frozen blackberries
- 1/4 cup frozen raspberries
- 1/3 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 heaping Tbsp peanut butter
- 3/4 cup almond milk
- 1 date
Directions
1. Place the date at the bottom of your blender and then all of the other ingredients. Whiz until you get a smooth consistency.
For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!