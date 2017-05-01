Make it tonight: Hearty Tuna Nicoise Sandwich
This hearty picnic sandwich goes to the office just as well as it goes to a park.
Ready In 1 hour
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Chill Time: 45 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp dijon mustard
- 2 x 5 oz cans of tuna
- 1/4 English cucumber, sliced
- 1 loaf bread
- 1 or 2 Tbsp black olive tapenade
- 3 hard boiled eggs, sliced
- handful fresh basil
Directions
1. Whisk together oil, vinegar and mustard.
2. Drain tuna and place it in a bowl. Add 2 Tbsp of dressing to tuna and mash with a fork.
3 Toss sliced cucumber in remaining Tbsp of dressing.
4. Cut loaf of bread horizontally and use fingers to pinch out 1 cup of the soft bread inside.
5. Spread a thin layer of tapenade on the bottom of your bread boat, then a layer of basil leaves, a layer of sliced egg, the tuna and then the cucumber. Top with the bread’s cap and press down gently. Wrap the whole sandwich in plastic wrap for half an hour or overnight.
6. Cut into slices.
For more great recipes, visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
