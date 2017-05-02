Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Light lemon linguini

Lighten up a pasta dinner with this creamy yet bright citrus dish. Works as a main course or, with a smaller portion, as satisfying side.

This makes a perfect pasta dinner for spring.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 25 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 500-gram package of linguini or spaghetti
  • 3  lemons juiced (1 zested)
  • 6 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • handful of basil, washed and sliced into strips
  • salt and pepper to taste

    • Directions

    1. Cook pasta according to package instructions.

    2. Scoop out about a cup of the water before draining.

    3. While pasta is cooking mix lemon juice, zest, oil, Parmesan in a bowl.

    4. Place drained pasta back into pot. Pour the sauce over the pasta and toss well until the cheese melts and each strand of pasta is well coated.

    5. You can add a bit of cooking water if you need to loosen up your sauce. Add in the basil and toss again. Serve with a sprinkle of Parmesan.

