Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Simple egg drop soup

You can serve this tasty and healthy soup as a starter, or on its own when you feel like eating light.

If you want a nice, light soup, this is the perfect answer.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4 cups (950 ml) low sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup (120 ml) chopped asparagus
  • 2 Tbsp (30 ml) unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) chopped onion
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) fresh grated Parmesan cheese, extra for garnish
  • sea salt and pepper to taste

Directions
1. In a large pot, place butter, asparagus and onion. Saute until vegetables are soft, but crisp. Add broth and bring to a simmer, allow to simmer for 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, beat eggs and add Parmesan cheese. Then drizzle eggs into broth. Lightly stir until eggs are cooked. Lower heat and allow to cook another 5 minutes.

3. Ladle into bowls, sprinkle top with Parmesan and serve.

For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.

