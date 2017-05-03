Make it tonight: Simple egg drop soup
You can serve this tasty and healthy soup as a starter, or on its own when you feel like eating light.
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 cups (950 ml) low sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 cup (120 ml) chopped asparagus
- 2 Tbsp (30 ml) unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) chopped onion
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) fresh grated Parmesan cheese, extra for garnish
- sea salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. In a large pot, place butter, asparagus and onion. Saute until vegetables are soft, but crisp. Add broth and bring to a simmer, allow to simmer for 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, beat eggs and add Parmesan cheese. Then drizzle eggs into broth. Lightly stir until eggs are cooked. Lower heat and allow to cook another 5 minutes.
3. Ladle into bowls, sprinkle top with Parmesan and serve.
For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
