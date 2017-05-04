Make it tonight: Irresistible chocolate peanut butter balls
These impressive homemade sweets are so easy to make. What’s not easy? Eating just one at a time…
Ready In: 1 hour 30 minutes
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Chill Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup creamy natural peanut butter
- 3 Tbsp butter, softened
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
- 8 oz chocolate, chopped (or chocolate chips)
Directions
1. In a bowl, mix peanut butter, sugar and butter together until they form a dough. Shape into a ball, cover with plastic wrap and chill 15 minutes.
2. Pinch off small bits of and roll into 1-inch balls. If too sticky, pop back in fridge for a few minutes.
3. Place balls on a parchment lined baking sheet and then in the freezer for half an hour.
4. Melt chocolate gently using a double boiler and then pour into a shallow bowl.
5. Using a toothpick, pick up each ball, dip it into the chocolate and then let excess drip off. Place each ball onto a clean parchment lined baking sheet. You can leave plain or sprinkle a pinch of sea salt or finely chopped nuts before the chocolate firms up
6. Refrigerate until you serve.
For more recipe ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
