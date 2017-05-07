Make it today: Decadent chocolate raspberry smoothie
The classic pairing makes its debut in your morning smoothie making it a decadent but healthy way to start the day.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen raspberries
- 1/2 cup frozen strawberries
- 1/2 cup chocolate almond milk
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup plain Greek-style yogurt
- 1 Tbsp maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp chocolate chips or cacao nibs
Directions
1. Place all the ingredients in your blender and whiz until smooth.
For more recipe ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!