Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Decadent chocolate raspberry smoothie

The classic pairing makes its debut in your morning smoothie making it a decadent but healthy way to start the day.

Indulge your love of chocolate and raspberries in a healthy smoothie.

Maya Visnyei

Indulge your love of chocolate and raspberries in a healthy smoothie.

Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen raspberries
  • 1/2 cup frozen strawberries
  • 1/2 cup chocolate almond milk
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup plain Greek-style yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 Tbsp chocolate chips or cacao nibs

Directions
1. Place all the ingredients in your blender and whiz until smooth.

For more recipe ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...