Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Zesty grilled corn and green bean salad

This year-round salad is a satisfying reminder of summer flavours with generous bites of sweet corn.

Maya Visnyei

This year-round salad is a satisfying reminder of summer flavours with generous bites of sweet corn.

Ready in 30 minutes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

• 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

• salt and pepper

• 4 ears of sweet corn, grilled or 2 cups frozen corn, cooked

• 1 pound green beans, blanched and cooled

• 1 red pepper, diced

• 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

• 1/4 cup feta cheese

Directions

1. Prepare vinaigrette by whisking together oil and vinegar with salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. Cut corn kernels from cob and chill. In the meantime, put beans, red onion, red pepper and feta in a large bowl. Add corn and then drizzle with vinaigrette and toss. Sprinkle top with feta and serve.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...