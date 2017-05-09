Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Classic basil and tomato orzo salad

This salad is fit for a picnic, weekday lunch or a dinner side.

Maya Visnyei

Pack up this orzo salad for a picnic, weekday lunch or use it as a dinner side since it features the universally yummy flavours of garlic, lemon and sweet basil.

Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 2 cups cooked orzo
• 25 fresh basil leaves, various sizes
• 1 shallot, cut into quarters
• 1 clove garlic
• 3/4 cup olive oil
• zest and juice of one lemon
• 1 tsp honey
• pinch of salt
• 1 Tbsp water
• 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
• 1 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
• 5 mint leaves, chopped

Directions
1. Cook orzo pasta according to package directions. Set aside.

2. Place basil leaves, shallot, garlic, oil, lemon zest and juice, honey and salt in a blender (you can also use an immersion blender) with water and give it a whiz until blended.

3. Mix dressing into pasta. Stir in cherry tomatoes and Parmesan. Sprinkle with fresh chopped mint.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

