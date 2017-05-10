Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Gingery Grilled Salmon and Zucchini

The perfect dinner after a hard day's work takes less than an hour to make.

Maya Visnyei

Get your brain food with this salmon dish that is the perfect meal after a busy day when your mind is working at half capacity but dinner still needs to be made.

Ready in 55 minutes
Prep time: 25
Cook time: 35
Serves: 4

Ingredients
• 3 filets of salmon
• 2 or 3 small zucchinis
• 1 tsp grated ginger
• ¼ cup soy sauce
• 2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
• 1 Tbsp sesame oil

Directions
1.   Soak wooden skewers in water for at least 20 minutes. Whisk together the ginger, soy, vinegar and sesame. Place salmon filets in the marinade for 20 minutes

2. Remove the salmon from the marinade and cut the filets into chunks – maybe 1 x 2 inches – and set aside.

3. Slice the zucchini into rings and toss in the marinade quickly. Thread the fish and veggies onto the wooden skewers.

4. Preheat your grill or grill pan to medium high and wipe the grill with oil. Place the skewers over the heat and give each side about three minutes before turning.

For more meal ideas, VISIT sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...