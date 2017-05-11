Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: The ultimate coconut chocolate banana bread

Maya Visnyei

The search is over! This loaf is the ultimate banana bread combining loads of chocolate, flakey coconut and slivered almonds.

Ready in 1 hour and 10 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 55 minutes
Makes: 1 loaf

Ingredients
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick)
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 egg
• 3 bananas, mashed
• 4 tbsp almond milk
• 2 cups spelt flour
• 1 tsp baking powder
• 1/2 tsp baking soda
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1/2 cup chocolate chips
• 1/4 cup slivered almonds
• 1/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut

Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 350 and grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

2. Set aside. Cream butter and sugar with a hand blender or stand mixer. Add one egg. Mix in mashed bananas and almond milk.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add flour mixture in stages to butter mix incorporated after each addition. Fold in the chips, coconut and almond slivers. Pour into prepared baking pan; tapping pan down to make sure it’s evenly distributed.

4. Bake in the oven for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Cool on a rack for a few minutes. Turn out of pan and store in a plastic bag for up to a week.

