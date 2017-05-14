Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make It Tonight: Easy overnight oat and chia pudding

Spend a few minutes prepping these nutrition-packed little babies tonight and wake up with time for a leisurely breakfast tomorrow.

Wake up to breakfast that's as luxurious as it is easy.

Maya Visnyei

Ready: Overnight
Prep time: 5 minutes
Chill time: Overnight
Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup almond milk
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup dried blueberries
  • 3 Tbsp quick cook oats
  • 2 Tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 Tbsp maple syrup
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
  • pinch allspice
  • pinch salt
  • raspberries
  • slivered almonds
  • Optional extras: chia, flax meal, hemp heart seeds, bee pollen, walnuts, slivered almonds, pecans, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds or even nut butters

Directions

1. In mixing bowl, whisk almond milk and Greek yogurt. Add blueberries, oats, chia, maple syrup, extract, allspice and salt and mix.

2. Pour into two jelly-size jars and refrigerate overnight.

3. In the morning, top puddings with your favourite bits like raspberries, apple slices, banana or other fruits.

For more great recipes go to sweetpotatochronicles.com

