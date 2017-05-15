Make it tonight: Veggie cream cheese sandwich
Feel free to swap out whichever vegetables you like best (or have on hand) but be sure to choose bright and crunchy options to contrast the smooth cream cheese.
Ready in 5 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 carrot, grated or sliced
- 1/2 English cucumber, grated
- 1/2 avocado, sliced
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup light cream cheese
- 4 slices of whole grain bread
Directions
1. Begin by grating your carrot and grating or slicing cucumber into bowls. Now halve your avocado. Gently slice it in the shell and turn the slices out onto a plate. Sprinkle the slices with lemon juice to keep them from browning.
2. Now it’s time to assemble. Place four slices of bread down on a clean cutting board. Load two with cream cheese to your desired thickness.
3. Sprinkle your desired amount of carrot and cucumber over the cheese and gently press it into the bread using the back of a wooden spoon or your hand.
4. Arrange a few slices of avocado on the remaining two pieces of bread. Pair up your avocado halves with the cheese halves and serve.
