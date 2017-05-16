Make it tonight: Guiltless zucchini carbonara
This low-carb “pasta” feels light while still delivering the decadence of a traditional, creamy carbonara.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready 20 minutes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 small zucchini
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 4 slices of pancetta or smoked bacon, diced
- 1 clove of garlic, crushed
- 2 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Using a spiralizer or a vegetable peeler, create ribbons with your zucchini (stop before you get to the core or you’ll have a watery mess).
2. Over high heat, add the olive oil to a frying pan and add the bacon. Fry until the bacon is crisp. Add the garlic and fry for another minute or so, then remove the bacon and garlic from the pan.
3. In the same pan, sauté the zucchini ribbons for 2 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and rapidly stir in the bacon, garlic, egg yolks and Parmesan cheese. Stir well so you don’t end up with scrambled eggs! Season to taste.
For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!