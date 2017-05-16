Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Guiltless zucchini carbonara

This low-carb “pasta” feels light while still delivering the decadence of a traditional, creamy carbonara.

Get an extra serving of vegetables with this zucchini 'pasta.'

Maya Visnyei

Get an extra serving of vegetables with this zucchini 'pasta.'

Ready 20 minutes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4 small zucchini
  • 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 slices of pancetta or smoked bacon, diced
  • 1 clove of garlic, crushed
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions
1. Using a spiralizer or a vegetable peeler, create ribbons with your zucchini (stop before you get to the core or you’ll have a watery mess).

2. Over high heat, add the olive oil to a frying pan and add the bacon. Fry until the bacon is crisp. Add the garlic and fry for another minute or so, then remove the bacon and garlic from the pan.

3. In the same pan, sauté the zucchini ribbons for 2 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and rapidly stir in the bacon, garlic, egg yolks and Parmesan cheese. Stir well so you don’t end up with scrambled eggs! Season to taste.

For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...