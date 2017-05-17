Make it tonight: Hearty Panzanella salad
This hearty salad is delicious on its own, but feel free to make it into a more complete meal by topping it with chopped rotisserie chicken.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 15 minutes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 cups of slightly stale crusty bread, like baguette
- 4 tomatoes roughly chopped
- 1 cucumber peeled and roughly chopped
- 1 yellow pepper
- 1/2 red onion finely sliced or chopped
- 1/2 cup pitted black olives
- 1/2 cup or so of shaved parmesan
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 red wine vinegar
- 1/2 Tbsp dijon mustard
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Toss the first seven ingredients in your salad bowl first so that everything is evenly distributed.
2. Whisk together the last four ingredients in a small bowl until they are well combined.
3. There will be more dressing than you need, but you’ll need more than you’d use for a regular salad as the bread will drink it up. Keep adding the dressing and tossing and tasting. You want the bread to be moist and soften but not drowned by the dressing.
For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!