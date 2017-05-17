Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Hearty Panzanella salad

This hearty salad is delicious on its own, but feel free to make it into a more complete meal by topping it with chopped rotisserie chicken.

Maya Visnyei

You can keep this salad meatless or top with chicken for a fuller meal.

Ready in 15 minutes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups of slightly stale crusty bread, like baguette
  • 4 tomatoes roughly chopped
  • 1 cucumber peeled and roughly chopped
  • 1 yellow pepper
  • 1/2 red onion finely sliced or chopped
  • 1/2 cup pitted black olives
  • 1/2 cup or so of shaved parmesan
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 Tbsp dijon mustard
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Toss the first seven ingredients in your salad bowl first so that everything is evenly distributed.
2. Whisk together the last four ingredients in a small bowl until they are well combined.
3. There will be more dressing than you need, but you’ll need more than you’d use for a regular salad as the bread will drink it up. Keep adding the dressing and tossing and tasting. You want the bread to be moist and soften but not drowned by the dressing.

For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.

