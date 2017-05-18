Luscious rhubarb and plum crumble recipe
Catch the end of rhubarb season with this luscious dessert.
Ready in 1 hour
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 3/4 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup + 2 Tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup pecans, chopped
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 3 1/2 cups of chopped, pitted plums
- 2 cups chopped rhubarb
- 1/3 cup + 2 Tbsp maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp flour
Directions
1.Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Toss together the flour, oats, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and nuts until everything is well combined.
3. In a small bowl, mix together melted butter and 2 Tbsp maple syrup. Pour over the oat mixture and stir until it becomes evenly moist. Set aside.
4. Place your chopped plums and rhubarb, lemon juice, 1/3 cup of maple syrup, 2 Tbsp brown sugar and flour in a bowl and give it a good toss. Pour fruit into an 8” x 8” baking pan. Top with crumble. Don’t worry if it doesn’t cover the fruit perfectly.
5. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until the topping is golden brown and the fruit is bubbling. Allow to cool for a few minutes before serving.
For more great recipes, go to sweetpotatochronicles.com
