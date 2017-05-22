Make it today: Banana and coconut smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl with its cereal-like feel and generous toppings is where it’s at for your breakfast.
Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup milk or coconut milk
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 frozen bananas (you know to peel them before you put them in the freezer, right?)
- 2 tsp coconut oil
- a couple scrapes of lime zest
- Optional toppings: ground chia, flax seed meal, 1 Tbsp of muesli, 2 Tbsp pomegranate seeds, sunflower seeds, apple slices, blueberries, oats
Directions
1. Place the milk, yogurt, bananas and coconut oil and lime zest in a blender. Whiz until smooth.
2. Pour into a bowl and sprinkle with your favourite toppings. Serve.
For more meal ideas visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
