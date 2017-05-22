Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Banana and coconut smoothie bowl

A smoothie bowl with its cereal-like feel and generous toppings is where it’s at for your breakfast.

Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup milk or coconut milk
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 frozen bananas (you know to peel them before you put them in the freezer, right?)
  • 2 tsp coconut oil
  • a couple scrapes of lime zest
  • Optional toppings: ground chia, flax seed meal, 1 Tbsp of muesli, 2 Tbsp pomegranate seeds, sunflower seeds, apple slices, blueberries, oats

Directions

1. Place the milk, yogurt, bananas and coconut oil and lime zest in a blender. Whiz until smooth.
2. Pour into a bowl and sprinkle with your favourite toppings. Serve.

For more meal ideas visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

