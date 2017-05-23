Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Tangy avocado chicken salad sandwich recipe

There is no end to the creaminess an avocado can give most any recipe and this tangy chicken salad is no exception.

Sink your teeth into this satisfying and tangy chicken salad sandwich.

Ready in 15 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Makes: 4 to 6 sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 1 avocado
  • 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt
  • pinch of salt and pepper
  • 4 pitas or 6 mini pitas
  • 2 cups cooked chicken, cubed

Directions

1. Slice open your avocado, carefully remove the pit and then use a small, sharp knife to score the flesh. Now use a small spoon to scoop out those avocado cubes.

2. In a large bowl, mix all your ingredients (expect the pitas) together. Be gentle so the avocado keeps some of its shape. Taste for seasoning. If you’ve got time to cover the salad for half an hour the flavours will deepen.

3. Slice open your pitas and use a spoon to stuff them with salad.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

