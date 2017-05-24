Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Fresh Edamame Guacamole

Proving guacamole's endless potential, one recipe at a time.

Maya Visnyei

Yes, you read that correctly. Edamame in guacamole is a thing and it’s a super delicious thing at that.

Ready in: 15 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients
2 avocados, halved, seeded and peeled
1 lime, juiced
1 cup edamame, cooked and mashed with a potato masher
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 medium onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

Directions
1.  In a medium bowl, roughly mash your avocados with a fork. Mix in the lime juice, edamame and salt. Then stir in the onion, garlic and cilantro. Taste and add more salt or cilantro depending on personal preference. You can also add a hit of Tabasco sauce if you like your guac with a little heat.

2. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, pressed down into the bowl against the guacamole (to prevent browning) and place it in the refrigerator. Chill for an hour and serve with your favourite chips or snack crackers.

