Make it tonight: Fresh Edamame Guacamole
Proving guacamole's endless potential, one recipe at a time.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Yes, you read that correctly. Edamame in guacamole is a thing and it’s a super delicious thing at that.
Ready in: 15 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 avocados, halved, seeded and peeled
1 lime, juiced
1 cup edamame, cooked and mashed with a potato masher
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 medium onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, roughly mash your avocados with a fork. Mix in the lime juice, edamame and salt. Then stir in the onion, garlic and cilantro. Taste and add more salt or cilantro depending on personal preference. You can also add a hit of Tabasco sauce if you like your guac with a little heat.
2. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, pressed down into the bowl against the guacamole (to prevent browning) and place it in the refrigerator. Chill for an hour and serve with your favourite chips or snack crackers.
For more meal ideas, VISIT sweetpotatochronicles.com
Most Popular
-
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead
-
Grocery store worker has knife pulled on them during Halifax robbery
-
Family of one of Sunday's double-homicide victims mourns second loss in eight months
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!