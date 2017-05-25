Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Fire up the grill for these turkey and gruyere burgers

Transform the mild taste of turkey meat with herbes de Provence and gooey Gruyere cheese.

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. ground lean turkey meat
  • 1/4 cup finely diced onion (or sometimes I drop the onion in my food processor and process it so it’s more a paste so little ones don’t want to pick it out of their burgers)
  • 1/2 cup finely diced Gruyere cheese
  • 3 Tbsp herbes de Provence
  • 1/2 tsp salt

Directions

1.In a large bowl, mix the turkey meat with the onion, cheese herbes de Provence and salt. Form into 6 patties or 8 -10 sliders. Preheat your grill.

2.Cook the patties on the grill or in a frying pan over medium heat for about 10 minutes, flipping once, and then cook for another 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the grill or frying pan when the patties have an internal temperature of 180 F.

3. Serve on fresh buns with your family’s favourite fixings.

