Make it today: Macerated strawberry and mascarpone mint parfaits

Directions

1. Mix the strawberries with sugar and zest and juice of one lemon. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.

2. Mix the mascarpone with lemon juice and zest, reserving 1 teaspoon for whipped cream. Add vanilla and sprinkle in mint. Stir in 1 tablespoon whipping cream. Blend until smooth.

3. Preheat oven to 325. Place graham crackers and oats in a food processor and buzz till like bread crumbs. Transfer to a bowl and mix in melted butter and two tablespoons brown sugar.

4. On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spread crumbs out in an even layer. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Once cooled, store the crumbs in an airtight container or mason jar.

5. Using a stand mixer or electric hand mixer, mix whipping cream, lemon zest and vanilla until soft peaks form. Scoop into a piping bag.

6. Assembly: In a shallow dessert cup, put about two tablespoons of the graham mixture, two tablespoons of the mascarpone mix, a tablespoon or two of the strawberries, some more mascarpone and then top the whole lot off with some whipped cream and a teeny piece of fresh mint.