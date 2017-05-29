Make it today: Apple cheese and bacon frittata
You could make this easy, healthy egg dish for dinner and still have some leftovers to take to work tomorrow.
Ready in 35 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 4 strips of bacon
- 8 eggs
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1 apple, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450 F.
2. In large, oven-safe skillet, sauté the bacon until crisp. Turn off heat. Place bacon on paper towel to drain and wipe skillet with another piece of paper towel.
3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk eggs. Add half of both cheeses to eggs and whisk again.
4. Place skillet back over medium heat and add butter. Swirl that around the pan. Pour in eggs. Cook until edges begin to set. Crumble bacon and sprinkle on eggs. Lay down slices of apple in a circular pattern. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top.
5. Place in oven 15 to 20 minutes, until top is puffy and just lightly set. Remove carefully and allow to cool for a couple of minutes before slicing.
For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
