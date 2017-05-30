Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Creamy penne pasta with asparagus and peas

The light and creamy sauce of this pasta plays perfectly against tender, juicy spring vegetables.

This creamy pasta entree is a cinch to make.

Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 500g penne
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 bunch of asparagus, ends snapped off and cut into thirds
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 shallot, diced
  • 2 cups peas
  • 1 cup crème fraîche
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Tbsp chopped chives

Directions
1. Preheat cast-iron pan over moderate heat. Add a tablespoon of olive oil and asparagus and cook until fork tender, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and shallots and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

2. Meanwhile, cook penne according to package directions, about 12 minutes. In the last minute of cooking time, drop peas into the water. Reserve ½ cup of cooking water. Drain pasta and peas.

3. Add pasta and peas to skillet with asparagus and toss well. Add the creme fraiche and stir until pasta is coated. Add reserved water a tablespoon at a time to get desired consistency.

4. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with chives and serve right away.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

