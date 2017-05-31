Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Fruit Salad with Cardamom Cider Dressing

Who said salad had to be greens only? Why not serve a bowl of this luscious, summery goodness beside your next grilled dinner?

Welcome the warmer weather with a fruit salad.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 gala apple, sliced into cubes
  • 2 cups sliced strawberries
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup diced pineapple
  • 1 cup raspberries

Dressing

  • 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup apple cider
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tsp ground cardamom


Directions
1.   Toss all your fruits in a large bowl.

2. Meanwhile, whisk the cider vinegar, cider, oil, honey and lemon juice. Add the vanilla and cardamom. Dress the salad with desired amount of dressing.

For more great recipes go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

