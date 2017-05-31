Fruit Salad with Cardamom Cider Dressing
Who said salad had to be greens only? Why not serve a bowl of this luscious, summery goodness beside your next grilled dinner?
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 gala apple, sliced into cubes
- 2 cups sliced strawberries
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup diced pineapple
- 1 cup raspberries
Dressing
- 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup apple cider
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 tsp lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp ground cardamom
Directions
1. Toss all your fruits in a large bowl.
2. Meanwhile, whisk the cider vinegar, cider, oil, honey and lemon juice. Add the vanilla and cardamom. Dress the salad with desired amount of dressing.
