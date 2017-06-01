Summer staple: Blueberry lemon corn cake recipe
This not-too-sweet cake is sure to become a summer staple on your table. It’s the perfect foil for fresh berries, whipped cream or even a scoop of ice cream.
Ready in 1 hour
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 2 cups spelt flour
- 1 cup corn meal
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- pinch of allspice
- 1/2 cup coconut oil, melted
- 1 cup Greek-style yogurt
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tbsp maple syrup
- 1/4 cup lemon curd
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- juice and zest of 1/2 a lemon
- 1 1/2 cups blueberries
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350. Grease a 9-inch round springform pan with cooking spray.
2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk flour, corn meal, sugar, baking powder, soda, salt and allspice until combined.
3. In a separate bowl, mix coconut oil and yogurt. Whisk in the eggs one at a time and then stir in the maple syrup, lemon curd, extract, as well as lemon juice and zest; mix until smooth.
4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until just combined. Don’t over mix. Fold in the blueberries.
5. Pour batter into prepared springform pan and bake in the oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove cake form oven and allow to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes.
6. Gently remove cake from pan and place on a wire rack to completely cool. Serve cake with additional berries and yogurt.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
