Make it today: Kale and banana smoothie bowl
The sweetness of banana makes the kale all but disappear in this powerhouse breakfast.
Ready in 5 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup milk or coconut milk
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup chopped frozen kale
- 2 frozen bananas
- 2 tsp coconut oil, melted
Toppings
- 1 tsp chia seeds
- 1 tsp flax seed meal
- 1 Tbsp of muesli
- 1/2 sliced apple
Directions
1. Place the milk, yogurt, kale, bananas and coconut oil in a blender. Whiz until smooth.
2. Pour into a bowl and sprinkle with your favourite toppings.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
