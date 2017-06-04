Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Kale and banana smoothie bowl

The sweetness of banana makes the kale all but disappear in this powerhouse breakfast.

Sweet and healthy, this bowl will get your day started off right.

Maya Visnyei

Sweet and healthy, this bowl will get your day started off right.

Ready in 5 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup milk or coconut milk
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup chopped frozen kale
  • 2 frozen bananas
  • 2 tsp coconut oil, melted

Toppings

  • 1 tsp chia seeds
  • 1 tsp flax seed meal
  • 1 Tbsp of muesli
  • 1/2 sliced apple

Directions

1. Place the milk, yogurt, kale, bananas and coconut oil in a blender. Whiz until smooth.

2. Pour into a bowl and sprinkle with your favourite toppings.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...