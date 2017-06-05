Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Mini quiches

Everything tastes better when it’s mini and these wee quiche are two bites of salty and sweet egg-y goodness.

Enjoy your quiche in a satisfying mini package.

Maya Visnyei

Enjoy your quiche in a satisfying mini package.

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

• 3 eggs
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1/3 cup ham, chopped
• 1/3 green onion, sliced
• 1/3 cup cheddar cheese, grated
• 2 cherry tomatoes, chopped
• 18 pre-made mini pastry shells

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375. Toss together ham, onion, cheese and tomato in a bowl. Whisk eggs and milk in another bowl.

2. Place the shells - in their little metal wrappers - on a cookie sheet. Place about a tablespoon of the ham and cheese mixture in each of the shells. Gently pour egg mixture into each, leaving just a bit of space at the top as they will puff up.

3. Bake 15 minutes until it just sets. Allow to cool before serving. Once they are completely cool you can stack them in small containers for lunches.

For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

