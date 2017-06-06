Make it today: Savoury Chinese 5-spice chicken tray bake
The combination of fast-cooking chicken thighs with the sweet and savory Chinese 5 Spice over roasted onions makes this tray bake a weeknight dinner winner.
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 1 hour
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for onions
- 4 - 5 garlic cloves, pressed
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp Chinese 5-spice
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 6 large skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- 2 onions, peeled and sliced
- 1 tsp fresh chopped cilantro
Directions
1. Combine olive oil, garlic, rice vinegar, brown sugar, 5-spice and salt in a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken thighs; seal and coat chicken with sauce by manipulating the bag. Chill at least 1 hour or overnight.
2. Preheat oven to 400. Slice and coat onion in a bit of olive oil. Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Scatter onion slices on baking sheet. Remove chicken from refrigerator and arrange chicken on top of onion. Roast until chicken is cooked through or until golden brown, about 20 minutes.
3. Remove tray from oven and let cool for a few minutes. Sprinkle chicken and onion with cilantro and serve warm.
