Make it today: Succotash

There’s no suffering with this succotash full of fresh vegetables including sweet corn and green beans mixed with a bright citrus dressing.

A medley of summer vegetables brings colour to this dish.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 40 minutes
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 cobs of corn
  • 1/2 lb green beans
  • 2 medium zucchini
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • big squeeze of lemon
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions
1. Trim green beans and chop them into half-inch pieces.

2. Trim zucchini, cut in half lengthwise, slice those halves in four piece lengthwise, then make dice by cutting across those pieces. Run a sharp knife down your cobs of corn to get the kernels off.

3. In a large skillet, melt butter and add olive oil over medium high heat. Now add garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes. Toss in the beans first as they’ll take the longest to cook, give them two or three minutes on their own. Now add the zucchini and cook for another three minutes. And then the corn for another three minutes.

4. Give it a taste to see if everything is crisp tender. Finish with a pinch of salt and pepper and a good squeeze of lemon and serve.

For more great recipes go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

