Strawberry and Watermelon Yogurt Pops
We like to eat these creamy and naturally sweet pops any time of day including, wait for it, breakfast!
Ready in 4 hours, 10 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Makes: 12 pops
Ingredients
- 16 oz strawberries, hulled and halved
- 16 oz chopped watermelon
- 2 bananas
- 3 cups plain Greek style yogurt
- 1 Tbsp (or more) honey
- 1/4 cup coconut milk
Directions
1. In a blender add the strawberries and watermelon and whiz until smooth. Add the bananas, yogurt, honey and milk and whiz again. Pour into popsicle moulds. Freeze for at least 4 hours.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
