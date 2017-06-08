Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Strawberry and Watermelon Yogurt Pops

We like to eat these creamy and naturally sweet pops any time of day including, wait for it, breakfast!

If you're in the mood for a cool and sweet treat, this fills the bill.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 4 hours, 10 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Makes: 12 pops

Ingredients

  • 16 oz strawberries, hulled and halved
  • 16 oz chopped watermelon
  • 2 bananas
  • 3 cups plain Greek style yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp (or more) honey
  • 1/4 cup coconut milk

Directions
1.   In a blender add the strawberries and watermelon and whiz until smooth. Add the bananas, yogurt, honey and milk and whiz again. Pour into popsicle moulds. Freeze for at least 4 hours.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

