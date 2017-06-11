Make it today: Fruit cocktail smoothie
This bright and zippy shake packs all the vitamin C you need for the day and the banana is sure to keep you feeling full all morning.
Ready in 5 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk (cow, almond or coconut)
- 2 kiwis, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup strawberries, hulled and chopped
- 1 banana, peeled and chopped
- 4 or 5 ice cubes
Directions
1. Peel and chop the kiwi. Hull and chop your strawberries. Peel and chop the bananas.
2. Toss everything, including ice, into a blender and whiz until it’s the consistency you like.
3. Pour into glasses and enjoy.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
