Make it today: Fruit cocktail smoothie

This bright and zippy shake packs all the vitamin C you need for the day and the banana is sure to keep you feeling full all morning.

Ready in 5 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk (cow, almond or coconut)
  • 2 kiwis, peeled and chopped
  • 1 cup strawberries, hulled and chopped
  • 1 banana, peeled and chopped
  • 4 or 5 ice cubes

Directions
1. Peel and chop the kiwi. Hull and chop your strawberries. Peel and chop the bananas.

2. Toss everything, including ice, into a blender and whiz until it’s the consistency you like.

3. Pour into glasses and enjoy.

