Make it today: Baked Meatballs
Whip up a batch of these easy, tasty baked meatballs and you can pack them into a lunch and toss the extras into a simple pasta dinner.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 45 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Makes 12-18 meatballs
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup Panko or regular bread crumbs
- 1/2 medium onion, minced
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- handful of fresh parsley, chopped
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.
3. Whisk egg and add cheese and Panko and blend well. Now add meat, garlic, onions, and seasoning. Mix it all together really well.
4. Roll the meat mixture into balls about an inch and a half across. Place on your lined baking sheet, leaving a bit of space between each meatball.
5. Bake for 30 minutes.
For more great recipes, go to sweetpotatochronicles.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
Defence makes closing arguments in William Sandeson murder trial, says he's 'not a criminal mastermind'
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!