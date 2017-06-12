Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Baked Meatballs

Whip up a batch of these easy, tasty baked meatballs and you can pack them into a lunch and toss the extras into a simple pasta dinner.

These deeply satisfying meatballs work well for lunch or dinner.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 45 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Makes 12-18 meatballs

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup Panko or regular bread crumbs
  • 1/2 medium onion, minced
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • handful of fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

3. Whisk egg and add cheese and Panko and blend well. Now add meat, garlic, onions, and seasoning. Mix it all together really well.

4. Roll the meat mixture into balls about an inch and a half across. Place on your lined baking sheet, leaving a bit of space between each meatball.

5. Bake for 30 minutes.

For more great recipes, go to sweetpotatochronicles.com

