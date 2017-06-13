Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Chinese 5 Spice gives these frites a sweet and peppery edge. If you can’t find it, you could use a combination of cinnamon and black pepper instead.
Ready in 45 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 medium sweet potatoes
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 1 Tbsp salt
- 1 Tbsp Chinese 5-spice
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
2. Peel and slice sweet potatoes into match sticks. The skinnier you make them, the crisper they’re going to be.
3. Mix your spices in a large bowl. Pour oil over the spice blend and combine well.
4. Throw in your potatoes and toss until they’re completely covered.
5. Lay them out out in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Use two sheets if they’re looking crowded.
6. Place in a hot oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Take out at the fifteen minute mark and turn them over with tongs or a spatula. Serve hot!
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
