Make it tonight: Juicy Ginger Salmon Burger
The perfect summertime meal to keep your belly full and your body feeling good.
This juicy burger will become your go-to when you want a healthy version of a summer classic.
Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 lb fresh salmon filet
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1 Tbsp ginger, minced
• 4 scallions, sliced
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 2 Tbsp sesame oil
• 1 egg, whisked
• 1/2 cup panko (or bread crumbs)
• 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
Directions
1. Chill salmon at least 15 minutes. Using a sharp chef’s knife, cut away the skin (if you didn’t buy skinless salmon). Chop the filets into roughly 1/2 inch dice. Do not use a food processor.
2. In a large bowl, mix together the garlic, ginger, scallions, salt, oil, egg and panko. Add your chopped salmon and mix thoroughly. Divide the mixture into four, good-sized patties.
3. Warm the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Gently place the patties in the warm pan and cook four or five minutes, carefully turn them over and cook for another four or five minutes. Serve on a toasted bun with your favourite slaw.
For more meal ideas, visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com.
