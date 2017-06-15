Frozen Strawberry Cream Pie
Celebrate summer’s arrival with this cool slice of heaven.
Ready in 3 1/2 hours
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cool time: 3 hours
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 cup flour
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup almonds chopped quite fine
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 2 egg whites
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 1/4 cups whipping cream
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 2 cups strawberries crushed or smashed (or any berries)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
2. Prepare an 8×8” pan well with butter. Add flour, sugar, almonds and butter into pan and stire well. Spread out in the pan and place in oven to toast 20 minutes. Remove, take out about 1/3 of the mixture and set aside. Press the rest with the back of a spoon until you’ve got a crust over the entire pan. Allow to cool completely.
3. Whip egg whites. Once they’re starting to get really foamy, add the sugar and whip until you’ve got stiff, glossy peaks.
4. In another bowl, whip cream to soft peak stage. Gently stir together egg whites, whipping cream, lemon juice and crushed berries. Pour cream over crust and gently spread into every corner of the pan. Take crunchy stuff you saved earlier and sprinkle it over the top. Cover it with cling film and put in the freezer 3 hours or overnight. Allow to sit on counter 15 minutes before serving. Dip a knife into a glass of hot water to make cutting into the pie easier. Serve in squares.
